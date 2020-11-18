3rd annual "Black Christmas Expo" goes virtual

With an expected record-breaking holiday shopping and shipping season, the “Black Christmas Expo” will be held on the busiest shopping weekend in December.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Cynthia Daniels & Co. has created a virtual platform to help patrons shop safely with 100 Black businesses on Black Friday, December 11-13, 2020. The “Black Christmas Expo” will be held on the busiest shopping weekend in December and is sponsored by MLGW Supplier Diversity.

Event Planner Cynthia Daniels launched a similar initiative with the Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience on June 19, 2020, which generated one million dollars spent with 100 Black businesses in one day. With an expected record-breaking holiday shopping and shipping season ahead, Daniels is hoping for the same success during the weekend to give Black businesses a boost in revenue during the pandemic.

In past years, Daniels has brought together Black business owners and customers in Memphis with events such as Memphis Black Restaurant Week, Soulful Food Truck Festival and Black Business Friday. On December 11, when patrons log onto the website, they will be able to shop with 100 vendors – more than half representing the Memphis area. The list of local businesses participating in Black Business Friday includes: Mo’s Bows, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Pardon My Fro, and more.