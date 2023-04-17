'Blue & Gray Cleanup Day' hosted by Memphis Athletics and Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Parking for the event is located at 507 Houston Street. Nearly 100 athlete volunteers are said to be participating.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Raising awareness of Tennessee's litter problem is the focus of an event set for the University of Memphis area on Wednesday, April 19.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee, an initiative lead by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), is teaming up with Memphis Athletics for the annual "Blue & Gray Cleanup Day" from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A community cleanup involving coaches, student-athletes and athletic department staff will start on U of M campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center. Participants will receive cleanup supplies for the event as well as safety instructions.

Four routes along Southern Avenue and Highland Street are the targets.

"We are excited to spend some time in our own backyard again this year for 'Blue & Gray Cleanup Day,'" Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. "Last year’s event was very impactful and allowed our student athletes, coaches, and staff to come together for a great cause. We are proud to continue our partnership with Nobody Trashes Tennessee and look forward to making an impact in our University community."

