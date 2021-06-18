Fly high! The Bluff City Balloon Jamboree floats on this weekend

25 hot air balloons will take to the sky in Collierville this weekend.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend will mark the inaugural Bluff City Balloon Jamboree featuring 25 hot air balloons. The event is presented by Alston Construction.

The first-of-its-kind event for the area sold out, but people can still experience the view for free this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, people can see the balloons launch from the Jamboree site. The expected flight time is 6:00 a.m. The Jamboree site is located on Maynard Way in Collierville.

The Jamboree begins at noon on Saturday and 1:30 pm on Sunday. There will be a carnival, arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, live music, tethered balloon rides (weather permitting), and an evening balloon glow.

The Bluff City Balloon Jamboree is set up as a 501c3 and the proceeds from the event will benefit education through Collierville Rotary Club, Collierville Education Foundation, and others to be dispersed to schools throughout the Mid-South.