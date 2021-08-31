Bonnaroo forced to cancel because of flooding

MANCHESTER, Tennessee — Bonnaroo is over before it even started.
The popular music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, which was scheduled to start Thursday, announced that it canceled the 2021 event because the ground is too waterlogged and saturated.
In a statement, organizers said, “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”
Tickets bought through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded. Organizers said they plan to hold Bonnaroo in June of 2022.