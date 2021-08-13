Calling all comic book readers, Saturday is your day!

901 Comics will be participating in Free Comic Book Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Who doesn't love a free comic book? Well, Saturday is Free Comic Book Day!

Free Comic Book day is the biggest event in the comic book industry. It's a whole day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the the world give away comic book to anyone who comes into their shops!

The day was founded on the belief that for every person out there, there is a comic book you'll love.

"Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day and we will be celebrating that here at 901 Comics. Every year, we have about 50 different titles for people to choose from ranging from stuff for little kids all the way up to adults. We open at 9 AM. It's all free and it's to encourage reading for young people and old alike," says Harry Koniditsiotis manager of 901 Comics.

The event will offer a huge selection of free titles designed to appeal to a broad range of age levels.