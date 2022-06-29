From 'Chopped' to cooking for the Obamas, chefs get famous dip into Walmart stores

Regina and Christopher Moore are owners of the Memphis-based Chef Flavas—widely known for its famous spinach artichoke dip.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Regina and Christopher Moore are owners of the Memphis-based “Chef Flavas," which is widely known for its spinach artichoke dip.

"It’s one of the most versatile artichoke dips on the market…you can stuff it, dip it, roll it and spread it," Regina said.

Their popularity led the Moores to Bentonville on Wednesday, June 29.

The pair met in culinary school and the couple has built a family and a business from the ground up.

"When my wife and I first met each other, she said, 'this dip is going to make you famous,'" Christopher said.

Chef Moore says his love for cooking comes from a family history of chefs. His mom, dad, aunt and uncle were all chefs. His successful career has grown since competing on Chopped in 2017, from working in Martha’s vineyard to cooking for the Obamas during his term.

"Cooking is in my blood, and it’s the only career path that I ever wanted to do," Christopher said.

Their reach will soon expand thanks to a new deal with Walmart.

Chef Flavas was one of nearly 1,200 small and medium-sized businesses invited to this year's Open Call. It's the largest sourcing event bringing products to consumers nationwide in-store and online.

The Moores say their dip speaks for itself.

"Once you try it, really understand where we coming from and how it’s not like any other spinach artichoke dip," Christopher said.

The couple considers the deal with Walmart life-changing and plans to launch their rollout in Tennessee and then expand to stores in Arkansas and Mississippi.

“I thank Walmart for giving us and our children the opportunity to be able to make a difference in this world," Regina said.

You can expect the artichoke dip in local stores at the beginning of next year.

