"Christmas in Collierville" returns for this holiday season

Even though the pandemic is still going on, the Town of Collierville has found a way to help everyone celebrate the holidays.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, the Town of Collierville announced their plans for "Christmas in Collierville."

With the pandemic still going on, the options are limited but Collierville looked and have planned a couple of events for this year.

One of them being that families can take a horse-drawn carriage ride around Town Square, snap pictures along the Holiday Photo Stroll, and experience a quarter of a million holiday lights in the historic district!

“Christmas in Collierville” will place on Saturdays between November 28 – December 19, 2020. Free carriage rides will be offered from 10am-4pm (weather permitting) on the following dates:

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Saturday, December 19, 2020

Collierville Contemporary Club's Home Tour will be virtual this year from December 12-24, 2020. Details to come!

For more information and to get the latest updates, follow the Town of Collierville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.