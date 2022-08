The owner of the restaurant is throwing a birthday party to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a fan of The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young, you may want to be in town Saturday.

You'll be able to enjoy food from the original menu and you'll see servers wearing beehive wigs to honor the restaurant's past life as a beauty salon.

There's also going to be a parade happening around 8 p.m. and a live performance.