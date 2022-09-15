Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating

The 2022 Cooper-Young Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals.

In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts.

Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling their art along the intersection of Cooper and Young.

Cooper-Young Festival 2022 will also have three stages with a continuous lineup of local musicians.

Headlining the festival is Memphis-based musician, Bailey Bigger. Bigger, originally from Marion, Arkansas, released her debut album "Coyote Red" in March 2022. A new artist, Bigger released her debut EP "Let's Call it Love" back in 2020.

Other artists found here include Carlos Guitarlos, SoundBox and Rodrick Duran.

Along with music, Cooper-Young Festival will also have activities for the kids.

The goal of Cooper-Young Festival is to celebrate the arts, people and heritage of Memphis.

In the heart of Midtown, Cooper Young was named one of the "Top 10 Great Neighborhoods in America" by the American Planning Association in 2012.

The Cooper-Young Festival is hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association.