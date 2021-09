The threat of rain didn't stop Cooper Young Fest from having a massive turnout this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the delta variant still hanging around and the weather threatening rain, the Cooper Young Festival pushed through and ended up having a huge turnout.

More than 100 thousand people came to shop, eat, and listen to live music.

The festival did look a little different this year. Masks were not required, but highly recommended with some at all of the beer booths. Plus, hand sanitation stations were set up all over the grounds.

ShotRx was in attendance giving vaccines as well.