Dandridge celebrates Fourth of July with a boat parade

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — It's a tradition in Dandridge to celebrate the Fourth of July with a boat parade. It's been a tradition for almost 40 years.

This year, the tradition continued with a record-breaking 55 boats participating in the event. It was held at Douglas Lake on Saturday, and people could join in on the fun for free.

"Everybody loves doing this," Greg Lohr said, an organizer of the event. "Everybody has a good time. People dance and people come to enjoy whatever they need to do. And it's free — everybody can come here and do this for free."