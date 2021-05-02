Did you know you can enter to win a seat on the first all-civilian space flight?!

Inspiration4's mission is to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while achieving a milestone in commercial space exploration.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enter to win a seat on the first all-civilian space flight!

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

It's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure: a journey into outer space on the first all-civilian space flight. Representing the worlds of science, commerce and humanitarianism, Inspiration4's mission is to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while achieving a milestone in commercial space exploration.

Inspiration4 will have a four-person crew symbolizing the best of humanity. Skilled pilot and adventurer Jared Isaacman, representing Leadership, will be joined by three travelers personifying Hope, Prosperity and Generosity...which could be you. Your donation to St. Jude means you could be the representative for Generosity on this space flight.

The Inspiration4 mission will orbit the Earth, launching from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL, later this year. Winner will undergo commercial astronaut training by SpaceX, including partial- and full-mission simulations. Launch date is subject to change based on flight conditions. Passengers will travel on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft.

To enter to win, donate $10 or more to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Your generosity will help fund groundbreaking research and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and will enter you to win the Generosity seat on this first-of-its-kind space flight. Give more, and you'll get more chances plus the opportunity for other Inspiration4 commemorative items.

In 1962, the same year an American orbited the Earth for the first time, a hospital opened in Memphis, Tenn., committed to a different kind of uncharted territory: finding cures for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs or a family's ability to pay.

After nearly sixty years of scientific advancements, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is today leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.

By freely sharing discoveries, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Your donation will advance the lifesaving work of St. Jude.