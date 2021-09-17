Doctors: Don't forget about COVID while enjoying C-Y Fest and UofM vs MSU game

Outdoor events can be safer, but still require social distancing, something Methodist Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Minoj Jain wants us all to remember.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — This weekend is shaping up to be a big one for the Mid-South. Midtown will see huge crowds when the University of Memphis Tigers host the Mississippi State University Bulldogs blocks away from Cooper-Young Festival.

Doctors want everybody attending either event to remember COVID safety precautions first.

Organizers expect more than 130-thousand people out for this year's event. That's a lot of people and don't assume everybody perusing the art-for-sale will be vaccinated.

So, festival goers will find hand sanitizer everywhere from food and beverage areas to vendor booths. Masks are encouraged by organizers, so pick up one with your beer if you need one.

Outdoor events can be safer, but still require social distancing, something Dr. Minoj Jain, Methodist Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist wants us all to remember.

"If you're going to be out and about make sure you're vaccinated. That is the single best way to protect yourself and also wear a mask. Not one or the other, You've got to make sure you're doing both to get the best amount of protection," said Jain.

If you want to be vaccinated, ShotRx will be on site. The first 100 people to get their shot will get a free Cooper-Young festival t-shirt and poster.