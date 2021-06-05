Downtown Memphis is starting to feel more like the hub of excitement it used to be

Free concerts, Redbirds baseball games, and other events are planned this summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People have been counting down to this moment.

Memphis is opening back up and a lot of excitement is returning to Downtown. Tourist Brett Ater said his last summer's visit to Memphis was quiet, but this weekend is full of fun things to do.

"It’s great to see it picking back up again," Ater said.

After more than a year, Memphis is seeing tourists and locals getting out more and enjoying what the city has to offer. Tourist Joyce Farley said she couldn't wait to enjoy a vacation.

"Everybody is happy because we’ve been hemmed up in our houses, working in our houses, seeing the same people in our houses, so it’s good to be free," Farley said.

Saturday marked one of the first weekends of free concerts on Beale Street, full capacity at Redbirds games, and perfect weather for sitting on a patio. Aholu Pillow looked forward to enjoying the weekend with friends.

Free concerts, Redbirds baseball, and Beale Street... there’s a lot to do in Memphis this summer. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/3OtBRXkE1o — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) June 6, 2021

"It’s good to get out, get some food, have some friends, get out with everybody and have some fun," Pillow said.

Grammy-winning musician, PJ Morton, who was up first on the Get Loud concert series line up at Handy Park, said he was excited to perform again in front of a live audience.

"For me, this is a reunion," Morton said. "My last show before the pandemic was Memphis so we’re coming back home and I think it’s going to be a family reunion tonight and I can’t wait."

People look forward to taking advantage of this newfound freedom.

"It feels good," Pillow said. "There’s no other way to put other than it feels good."