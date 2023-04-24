It's all in 'God's Plan' | Drake adds Memphis to his first North American tour in 5 years

Drake announced the June 29 concert at FedExForum as part of his "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a five-year pause, multi-platinum superstar rapper Drake recently announced his "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage, and Monday, he added Memphis to the list of stops along the way.

Due to demand, the four time GRAMMY-award winning artist announced the addition of FedExForum as part of 12 new dates across his highly anticipated tour.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.

In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday, April 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 28, starting at noon on Drake's website.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: Tickets for the new U.S. dates are available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.



SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010.