Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th 'Spring Take Back Day'

KENTUCKY, USA — Saturday, April 22 is set to be the Drug Enforcement Administration's "Spring Take Back Day."

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected at various sites throughout the country that can be found through DEATakeBack.com.

In a statement, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said that this occassion has "helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications,," those that are "old, unwanted, or expired" that "too often become a gateway to addiction."

Since it's inception, Take Back Day has removed 8,300 tons of medication from circulation, according to the DEA.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. at the local time of the pick up site. These collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs, according to the DEA.