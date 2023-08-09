It's Elvis Week! Here's everything you can do to celebrate the King at Graceland this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Elvis Week in Memphis, and Graceland, his estate, has many events set up to celebrate Memphis' most iconic resident

2023 Elvis Week highlights include the August 16 Aloha from Hawaii 50th anniversary concert featuring Elvis on the big screen backed by a live band; ’68 Special Enhanced Screening with Elvis bigger than life in black leather; the annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and performances by many of EPE's past Ultimate winners; Conversations on Elvis, with those who knew Elvis best sharing memories and stories; and the cornerstone event of the week, the annual Candlelight Vigil on August 15 where fans gather in quiet remembrance of the king.