It's Elvis Week! Here's everything you can do to celebrate the King at Graceland this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Elvis Week in Memphis, and Graceland, his estate, has many events set up to celebrate Memphis' most iconic resident
2023 Elvis Week highlights include the August 16 Aloha from Hawaii 50th anniversary concert featuring Elvis on the big screen backed by a live band; ’68 Special Enhanced Screening with Elvis bigger than life in black leather; the annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and performances by many of EPE's past Ultimate winners; Conversations on Elvis, with those who knew Elvis best sharing memories and stories; and the cornerstone event of the week, the annual Candlelight Vigil on August 15 where fans gather in quiet remembrance of the king.
Here's a full list of events set at Graceland for Elvis Week. Visit HERE for more information and to buy tickets:
Wednesday, August 9
- Ultimate ETA Contest Showcase
- 3:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Elvis Ultimate Hits
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
Thursday, August 10
- Elvis Unplugged – Starring Dean Z & Friends
- 2:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
Friday, August 11
- Elvis the Next Generation
- 2:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Eras of Elvis
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
Saturday, August 12
- Rockin' the Jukebox
- 2:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
- The Ultimates After Dark
- 10:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
Sunday, August 13
- Elvis Music Salute
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
Monday, August 14
- Elvis 101
- 10:00 am. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Elvis Unplugged – Starring Dean Z & Friends
- 2:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Elvis ’68 Comeback Special 55th Anniversary Enhanced Screening
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
Tuesday, August 15
- Conversations on Elvis
- 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
- A Celebration of Lisa Marie Presley
- 5:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
- Candlelight Vigil
- 8:30 pm. Gates of Graceland.
Wednesday, August 16
- Sony’s Aloha from Hawaii Q&A & Listening Event
- 1:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert
- 7:00 pm. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley's Memphis.
Thursday, August 17
- Elvis Week Gospel Brunch
- 10:00 am. Guest House Ballroom, The Guest House at Graceland.
- Elvis Presley All-Request Show with Terry Mike Jeffrey
- 2:00 pm. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland.