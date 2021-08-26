Enjoy a family-friendly event on wheels

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Are you ready to roll?
You’ll have an opportunity to participate in a family-friendly event on wheels. The Night Rider Family Bike Ride and Dance Party is set for Saturday, September 18. Games and festivities start at 6pm, and the ride starts at 7:15pm. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bicycles or tricycles with glow sticks or flashing lights. Helmets are required for all riders.
The cost is $10. Click here to register. If you are able to volunteer for this event, click here.
The event is hosted by the Germantown Parks and Recreation and Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics.