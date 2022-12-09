Event funding to be given by Downtown Memphis Commission through 'activation grant'

Those with an idea for an event that will encourage people to enjoy downtown Memphis could be granted up to $1500 from the city to make it happen

The Downtown Memphis commission is offering what they are calling an "activation grant" to provide funding for an event located in Downtown Memphis. There are no specific restrictions on what type of event the commission is looking for, but there is a limit to how much money will be granted—anywhere from $250 to $1,500.

Previous winners of this grant include the organizers of the "Beale Street Art Crawl" as well as "River Arts Fest" organizers and even "Memphis in May" (MIM) organizers.

MIM officials said last month that the "Beale Street Music Festival" is planned to return Tom Lee Park in 2023, but they have many concerns about what it will be like. They said they do not yet have a lease, and the festival can’t afford a high damage fee which substantially increased.

The MIM officials also said the festival will be smaller because there won’t be enough space for the usual stages and tents at Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.