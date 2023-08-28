Here are the events taking place for 901 Day in 2023

901 Day is upon us, and here's what you can do to celebrate the Bluff City this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "901" isn't just the area code for Memphis, Tennessee.

Sept. 1 also marks the annual day that Memphians are encouraged to take part in parties and special offers geared at celebrating the Bluff City.

Whether you're new to the city of Memphis, or a veteran of the home of the blues and birthplace of rock n' roll, here are a slew of events and discounts to make "901 Day" 2023 the best year yet:

Finish Liza's Run

Saturday, Sept. 2 marks the one-year anniversary of Eliza Fletcher's abduction. The Memphis community will gather on 901 Day to honor her memory by finishing her run.

The run starts at Central Avenue and South Belvedere Blvd., and run east on Central to Zach Curlin St, turn back and return the start. Each mile will be marked so runners can manage their distance if they choose to modify. Water stops provided at three locations on the 8.2 mile course.

Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Department presence, course marshals, and road closures will be in place.

Runners can register for the event HERE.

Grab this vertical image to help spread the word on your socials! #finishlizasrun Posted by Charlie Hayden on Monday, August 7, 2023

901 Day community mural

The group Paint Memphis will celebrate 901 Day with a free community mural painting at 1160 Union Avenue, where the community will come together to paint a 901-themed mural.

The event starts at 3 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 p.m., and is open to all ages.

901 Day with the Memphis Redbirds

The Memphis Redbirds are celebrating 901 Day Friday with a host of events before and during their 7 p.m. game against the Gwinnett Stripers.

The game will feature a free pregame concert with the Overton Shell on Wheels from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with local artists Lucky 7 Brass Band and Black Cream.

The Redbirds will also host a Plaza Party at AutoZone Park before and during the game, with carnival games, local vendors, inflatables and more.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will also get a free 901 Day T-Shirt.

Have you decided how you're celebrating 901 Day?



Spend the day with us! Learn what all we have planned HERE: https://t.co/w5I23TvB56



✉️ Join our Facebook event group here: https://t.co/YFORJsSYQN pic.twitter.com/MQHyJoB2G5 — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) August 27, 2023

901 Day on Broad Avenue

Participating shops and restaurants on Broad Avenue will have special offers and discounts for those walking through the neighborhood Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Find more information HERE.

901 Day Indie Music Fest

The Memphis Music Room will gather a collection of the brightest up-and-coming Memphis artists Friday for the 901 Day Indie Music Fest.

The lineup includes Memphis artists Anthony Q, AYOZA, Ashley Ave, Ashton London, K﻿ay Boogie and more, with surprise guests

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to the public, and VIP tickets are available for $40. Get your tickets HERE.

I Hope U Ready For The 901 Day Indie Music Fest , Cuz Im Bringing Da MTown Band With Me To Memphis Music Room To Put On... Posted by Suavo Jones on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

901 Day in the Ravine

Memphis Made Brewing Company will hold their annual 901 Day event Friday with live music by The Turnstyles, Solar Powered Love, and River City Tanlines.

Board to Beers will have their gaming truck parked in the Ravine and Memphis Roller Derby will be holding demonstrations.

Memphis food trucks will also be on site.

Entrances to the Ravine are at 16 S. Lauderdale St., 607 Monroe Ave., and 571 Marshall Ave.

Project 901 cultural celebration and gallery

VSNR Laboratories will host a live gallery and cultural celebration at the TONE Gallery, featuring photography, art and music from Memphis artists, and they will celebrate the young Memphis artists currently working to put Memphis back on the map.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and lasts until midnight, with Memphis art on display and live DJ mixes, as well as a live playlist.