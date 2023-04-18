FedEx St. Jude Championship asking for volunteers for the August tournament

The PGA Tour said the event has raised more than $66 million for St. Jude since 1970, largely with the help of volunteers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FedEx St. Jude Championship announced Tuesday that volunteer registration is now open for the 2023 event.

The PGA TOUR said volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with their annual Memphis event when the FedExCup Playoffs return to TPC Southwind from Aug. 9-13.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship provides significant charitable impact for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the PGA TOUR said volunteers are a large part of that, making it possible to run the event smoothly.

With the help of volunteers, sponsors and community partners, the tournament has raised more than $66 million since 1970.

While volunteer registration is free, volunteers are required to complete a minimum of three shifts during tournament week. Upon registration, volunteers will receive a Nike Golf polo, Nike Golf hat or Ahead visor, working credential, and free parking pass on working days.

Additionally, volunteers have access to the BlueCross BlueShield Volunteer Headquarters where light breakfast and full lunch, snacks and refreshments are available every working day. The Volunteer Headquarters is also where volunteers can pick up a tote bag with various goodies and coupons or relax before their shifts.

You can apply to be a volunteer for the FedEx St. Jude Championship HERE.

Once volunteers complete registration, a fundraising page for Hours for St. Jude is automatically created for them. Volunteers can accept donations from family and friends through their personal page as they seek to hit different incentive levels for milestones all while raising money for St. Jude’s mission. Since its inaugural year in 2013, Hours for St. Jude has raised over $2.5 million for the hospital.