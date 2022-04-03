Junior paleontologists find fun at Fossil Fest

The Memphis Museum of Science and History (MOSH) hosted young dinosaur fanatics with a day family friendly natural sciences activities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second annual Fossil Fest took place at the Memphis Museum of Science and History or MoSH. The family friendly event featured 20 different stations of fun-filled activities such as fossil digging, a scavenger hunt, outdoor games and something called "Scoop the Poop", a way to learn about coprolite (fossilized dino droppings) by making samples out of Play-Doh.

"It's really important to understand the natural history of our planet but especially here in Memphis," said Madeline McCain, Coordinator of Family and Adult Programming and Community Engagement at MoSH, "We don't have really big mountains and we think that maybe our geology isn't interesting but that's not true."

McCain said that it's important to learn what Memphis was before it was called Memphis. Millions of years ago, Memphis was deep underwater and teeming with marine creatures. Those creatures included the Mosasaur, a giant Mesozoic reptile that swam all over the earth and ate just about everything.