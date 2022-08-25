LIST | Events, discounts on 901 Day

901 Day is the unofficial holiday that celebrates all things Memphis. Here's how you can celebrate.

Where are some 901 Day parties?

Choose901's 901 Day Party: 5-11 p.m. at The Ravine in the Edge District

901 Day Grizz Bash: The Grizzlies will host a party on the plaza outside FedExForum from 5-8 p.m. with music, food trucks, and more.

Memphis Tigers On Tour at Grind City Brewing: From 5-7 p.m., there will be inflatables, food trucks, food and drink specials, and free beer for the first 50 people in attendance.

You'll also get to hear from head football coach Ryan Silverfield, head women's basketball coach Katrina Merriweather and head baseball coach Kerrick Jackson. Members of the men's basketball team are scheduled to stop by along with other head coaches and staff members.

901 Fest at Railgarten: From September 1-4, Railgarten will host a four-day music festival with some of the Bluff City's biggest local artists. You can grab tickets here.

901 Day Market in Overton Square: From 6-9 p.m., there will be live performances and several market shops in Overton Square. Click here for more details.

Where are discounts available on 901 Day?

Playhouse on the Square: You can get an additional ticket when you buy a Season 54 subscription.

STIX Express: STIX Express Downtown will have $9.01 Sake Slushies, sushi rolls and sushi burritos. STIX Express in Collierville will have $9.01 sushi rolls and sushi burritos.

Moma's BBQ: Moma's BBQ will offer a 10% discount.

Slim & Husky's: $9.01 for one slim, two-topping pizza.

Brookhaven Pub & Grill: Tiger Bleu Chips will be available for $9.01 all day long.

Wolf River Brisket: Sausage & cheese plates will be available all day long for $9.01.

Pyro's Fire Fresh Pizza: Entree pizzas for $9.01 all day long.

Babalu: $9.01 Grind City Ritas all day in Overton Square and their East Memphis locations.

Butterific Bakery & Cafe: There will be a variety of items and bundles available for $9.01 at Butterific Bakery & Cafe. You can visit them from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at 488 S. 2nd St.