Germantown Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

For the second year in a row, the Germantown Festival has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 . The popular annual festival, which features the hilarious Running of the Weenies competition, made the announcement on their website.

Organizers said, “Unfortunately, due to the increasing Covid-19 cases within our county and our concern for the public’s safety, The Germantown Festival Committee Has decided to cancel the 2021 Germantown Festival. This was a difficult decision to make, but we feel it was the best decision for the safety of all. We plan to be able to proceed With the Festival in 2022, when it is safe for all to attend. The dates for 2022 will be September 10 & 11, 2022”