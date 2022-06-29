Road closures: Germantown 4th of July activities

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — You don't want to miss out on any of the star-spangled fun during Germantown's Fireworks Extravaganza!
According to the city of Germantown, the event will be held Monday, July 4, at Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Rd. A performance from the G3 band, crafts and concessions will begin at 5 p.m. Memphis Wind Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. and the grand finale fireworks show will start at 9:10 pm.
Several roads will be closed in connection to the activities at Municipal Park:
- Exeter Road from Farmington Boulevard to Neshoba Road will close at 2 p.m.
- Farmington Boulevard from Germantown Road to Exeter Road will close at 5 p.m.
- Neshoba Road between Germantown Road and Boulinwood Lane will close at 5 p.m. for vehicle traffic and 8:30 p.m. to pedestrian traffic.
Keep in mind that Neshoba and Exeter Roads may be closed up to an hour after the event has ended.
In the event of inclement weather, you can call 901-751-5669 for event status.