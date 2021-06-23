Get ready, the Memphis Greek Festival is coming in October

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church invite the Mid-South to “Come to our Little Greek Island on Highland” as they celebrate their 62nd Annual Greek Festival!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 62 years the congregation of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has had the pleasure and privilege of sharing their love for their Greek Orthodox Faith, heritage, food, music and culture with the people of the Mid-South. This year’s festival will be a smaller version (“Festaki’ – little festival in Greek slang) from the BIG GREEK FESTIVAL happening in May, but just as exciting. For this two-day festival, hard work of preparation will be shared with over 10,000+ attendees.

“We are excited to be working once again with the Mid-South Food Bank in helping to provide food to less-fortunate members of the Greater Mid-South community,” says Public Relation spokesperson Kathy Zambelis. “We encourage everyone to participate.”

“This will be a true getaway for people, as we will make you feel that you have flown thousands of miles, and are enjoying the beautiful Greek Isle," says Zambelis.

She adds, “Besides food and some marketplace items, festival goers will enjoy learning about the Greek Orthodox faith during the sanctuary tours with Fr. Simon Thomas, listening to Live Greek music from Kosta Kostanis band, and so much more! It’s a truly a fun experience and we are proud to share it with the Mid-South.”

We will be sharing more specific details soon how people can purchase pre-sale tickets as well as pre-sale food items available for pickup.

For additional information about the festival, please visit: www.memphisgreekfestival.com