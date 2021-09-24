Get your walking shoes because "Ready. Set. Grow! 5K" is back

Early registration is now open and the virtual event will be held throughout the month of October.

TENNESSEE, USA — Keep Tennessee Beautiful will host the fifth annual Ready. Set. Grow! 5K to be held virtually October 1-31, 2021. The event is a health awareness rally for Tennesseans to keep our state clean and beautiful. Proceeds for the race will provide scholarships for environmental conservation and community environmental education. Early registration opens Sept. 24.

“The Ready. Set. Grow! 5K, whether held virtually or in-person, is a highlight of our year,” says KTnB Executive Director Missy Marshall. “We are encouraging running clubs throughout Tennessee to join up and participate en masse. It would be wonderful for our 5K five-year anniversary to the be most successful yet.”

This year, Keep Tennessee Beautiful will partner with Tennessee State Parks and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association. Ready. Set. Grow! Virtual 5K is hosted via the “It’s Your Race” platform and is open to everyone who likes to run, walk or a combination of both, regardless of skill level.

Participants are encouraged to register early, and no later than Oct. 31, to be guaranteed a finisher medal and a Ready. Set. Grow! 5K T-shirt. Registrants can complete the 5K at their own pace either on a treadmill, around their neighborhood, or any course they choose.

We're happy to announce that our 2021 Ready. Set. Grow! 5K will be hosted virtual this year! Save the date and stay tuned for more details! 🥇 #keeptnbeautiful #DoBeautifulThings #NOBODYTRASHESTN Posted by Keep Tennessee Beautiful on Friday, September 10, 2021

Holding the 2021 race virtually will ensure the safety of all participants, in accordance with the CDC guidelines for social distancing. After completing the 5K, participants can log their time through the It’s Your Race results page.

The registration fee is $20, which includes a Ready. Set. Grow! Virtual 5K t-shirt, virtual bib and finishers medal.

For details on how to register, visit ReadySetGrowVirtual5K.