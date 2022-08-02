Memphis Art Lovers should mark their calendars- the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Graceland

Memphis art lovers can plan for a family friendly, immersive art exhibit hosted by Elvis Presley Enterpises, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is now the latest city to be added to the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience traveling exhibition, produced by Paquin Entertainment group and presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc, which features over 300 artworks created by post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

The exhibition presents a three-dimensional experience, bringing historical art pieces to life.

The art experience includes art pieces like “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, “Café Terrace at Night”, and various self-portraits.

Memphis art lovers can enjoy the limited-time event with their families, with tickets available for children.

Tickets purchased by Friday, February 14 will be discounted 15% off, but the exhibit is expected to sell out quickly.

The exhibit will be hosted at The Graceland Exhibition Center from March 25-June 5.

Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, and it is currently available in several cities across the U.S.

The exhibits creative director, Mathieu St-Arnaud, and Normal Studio call the event "an imaginative and fully-immersive adventure."