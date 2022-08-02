x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Memphis Art Lovers should mark their calendars- the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Graceland

Memphis art lovers can plan for a family friendly, immersive art exhibit hosted by Elvis Presley Enterpises, Inc.
Credit: Timothy Norris
The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit features several three-dimensional art pieces and self-portraits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is now the latest city to be added to the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience traveling exhibition, produced by Paquin Entertainment group and presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc, which features over 300 artworks created by post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

The exhibition presents a three-dimensional experience, bringing historical art pieces to life. 

The art experience includes art pieces like “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, “Café Terrace at Night”, and various self-portraits.

Memphis art lovers can enjoy the limited-time event with their families, with tickets available for children.

RELATED: Learn more about new Graceland Exhibition Center

Tickets purchased by Friday, February 14 will be discounted 15% off, but the exhibit is expected to sell out quickly.

The exhibit will be hosted at The Graceland Exhibition Center from March 25-June 5.

RELATED: Go through the looking glass at the Memphis Botanic Garden’s new exhibit next Spring

Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, and it is currently available in several cities across the U.S. 

Credit: Timothy Norris

The exhibits creative director, Mathieu St-Arnaud, and Normal Studio call the event "an imaginative and fully-immersive adventure."

The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, Inc. brings a little light and a lot of art to Memphis.

In Other News

Thousands expected to pack Beale Street for New Year's Eve celebration amid COVID spike