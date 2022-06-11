'A great celebration' | Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 'Memphis Japan Festival'

The Japanese Society of Tennessee was the lead presenter of an event aiming to inform the public about Japanese culture.

On Sunday, hundreds enjoyed the sunshine at the Memphis Botanic Garden to learn about the land of the rising sun.

The festivities of the "Memphis Japan Festival" paid tribute to the people and history of Japan. The event also included specific activities intended to inform people about the country's culture.

Madeline Adams is the CEO of the Japanese American Society of Tennessee.

"There are so many people that want to teach and educate and share, so its really exciting to see the crossover of the cultures; Memphis culture, Japanese culture," Adams said. "It's a great way to experience something new but also, if you are extremely familiar with Japanese culture, it's a great celebration."