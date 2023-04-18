Here's who's headlining Mempho Fest in September

Memphis' second large music fest returns to the Botanic Gardens from September 29 to October 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sixth annual Mempho Music Festival is set return to Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden September 29 to October 1 featuring headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Turnpike Troubadours, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The full 2023 lineup, which includes Ween, Lake Street Dive, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Band of Horses, Tash Sultana, Dinosaur Jr., and more than a dozen other artists covering the gamut of rock, country, blues and soul. View the complete lineup below.

After postponing their 2020 festival due to COVID-19, Mempho moved to the Memphis Botanic Gardens in 2022 from its original venue in Shelby Farms.

Festival goers can also look forward to the return of silent disco in the eye-catching Incendia Dome, plus non-stop music on the Adams Keegan Stage and secondary stages.

Tier 1 three-day General Admission tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased for $170. Tier 2 three-day VIP tickets are now available for $660, with packages including access to a dedicated VIP area; access to a viewing area in front of the main stage; complimentary VIP parking; $100 in Mempho credit to be used on food and beverages or Mempho merch; catered hors d’oeuvres; access to a private bar serving premium craft beer, wine, and cocktails; complimentary water and sodas; air-conditioned restrooms; WiFi and charging stations; and a dedicated VIP entrance.