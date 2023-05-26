Here are 3 weekend activities for Memorial Day Weekend in Memphis

Here are three things to know heading into your weekend, so you and your family can make the most of it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the weather is nice here in the Bluff City, plenty of events are taking place. Here are three things to know heading into your weekend, so you and your family can make the most of it:

New exhibits at the Children's Museum of Memphis

Looking for a place for the family to cool off? In addition to splash pads across the city opening this weekend, new exhibits are coming to children's Museum of Memphis. The H2oh! Splash water park includes bubble gardens, a "dino dig" and another exhibit — "Ocean and Me" — will open on Saturday.

The children's museum is open from 9 to 5.

The 'Great American River Run'

You still have time to join "The Great American River Run." The race marks the end of Memphis in May.

There are 5k, 10k and a half marathon options. Still, don't wait too long to sign up if you're interested and have not already. Registration ends tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

Runners who didn't attend Friday's expo to sign up can get their bib Saturday morning at the rally point in Church Park starting at 6:00 a.m. The park is located at 4th and Beale St., next to the FedEx Forum. Organizers say to look for the registration tent, and please allow extra time for this step.

If you missed the deadline, you're welcome to still cheer participants on from the crowd.

Sunday Evening Sunset Symphony

This Sunday, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra is holding a free concert at the Overton Park Shell. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.