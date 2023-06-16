Here are 4 ways to celebrate Father's Day in Memphis this year

Food, beer, bikes and more are available in the Bluff City during Father's Day weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those who still don't know what they're doing for Father's Day, the Bluff City has a few events set over the next few days to celebrate Dads in Memphis.

Here are three ways to celebrate your favorite guy this weekend:





High-tail it to the tailgate party at Bumpus Harley-Davidson

Tell dad to grab his helmet and head to Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Memphis for a tailgate party. There is said to be food, free beer and, of course, bikes.

This tailgate party is set for Saturday from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who haven't gotten their dad a gift yet can also enjoy a 20 percent discount off some of the items there. These include men's boots, wallets and more.





Create special 'Adult Lunchables' at Meddlesome Brewing Company

Meddlesome Brewing Company and and Whimsical Confections have partnered for a "beer and charcuterie pairing" event. Attendees are said to be able to choose between four different meats as well as cheese, crackers and beers. The event takes place on Saturday at two different time slots — 1 and 3 p.m.

Local songwriter Mike Hewlett then plays an acoustic set on Father's Day itself at Meddlesome while Smokin' J's food truck offers a brunch menu on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3.

Take on local pinball talent at Flip Side bar

Does Dad sure play a mean pinball? If so, then invite him to the Crosstown Concourse area of town for a "Father's Day Pinball Tournament" at Flip Side bar.

The entry fee is $2 and all ages as well as skill levels are said to be welcome. It all takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Enter Dad's car in a Father's Day car show

Is Dad a car guy? Take him to the fathers day car show hosted by GraceLife Pentecostal Church.

Dad can even enter his own car to win prizes during a giveaway. Cars, trucks., motorcycles — all vehicles are said to be welcome in this event. There is also said to be food.

This car show takes place on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4820 South Germantown Road.