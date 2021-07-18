Here comes the Bride! The Memphis Bridal Show is back

After the past year of brides pushing back their weddings due to COVID, the Memphis Bridal Show was able to welcome brides at the Christmas in July Summer 2021 show

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Wedding season is here and on Sunday, brides and grooms in the Mid-South were able to attend the Memphis Bridal Show for the first time in more than a year.

For the last year the pandemic forced couples to push back and postpone weddings due to restrictions on large group gatherings. During the event in Olive Branch, there were games and music to keep the energy levels high as well as vendors, samples, and seminars available to help with the wedding planning.

The event had masks if anyone wanted one and hand sanitizer stations were throughout the room.

The Christmas in July show was the start of Memphis Bridal Show's 19th year as the longest running bridal show in the Mid-South.

It’s here it’s here! The Christmas in July Memphis Bridal Show at Whispering Woods Hotel we are here till 5:00 so come... Posted by Memphis Bridal Show on Sunday, July 18, 2021