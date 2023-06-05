Horn Lake, Mississippi Holds 10th annual 'Magnolia Fest'

The festival in Horn Lake runs through Saturday night at Latimer Lake Park at the corner of Tulane and Nail.

HORN LAKE, Mississippi — Look out Beale Street Music Festival, there's another Mid-South "fest" taking place this weekend.

The city of Horn Lake is holding it's 10th annual "Magnolia Fest." This festival runs through Saturday night at Latimer Lake Park at the corner of Tulane and Nail.

It features carnival rides and food as well as arts and crafts from local vendors.

Admission and parking for the event is free and organizers say they like it that way.

Cody Casper of PBJ Happee Days Shows Inc. was at the event.