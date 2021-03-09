Hundreds enjoy Delta Fair and Music Festival, amid pandemic surge

The fair kicked-off today. Meanwhile, the CDC reports Tennessee leads the nation in Covid-19 community transmission.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Delta Fair and Music Festival is an event that draws in thousands each year. At the same time, the CDC reports that Tennessee leads the nation in Covid-19 community transmission.

The Delta Fair and Music Festival is a tradition in Memphis. One that Geoffrey Stevens and his young son, Cassius, couldn’t miss.

“First fair, first time,” said Stevens. “Me and the little one have just been running around having a great time.”

It’s also a first for the Davis family, who found a moment of joy here after a devastating storm down south.

“We evacuated from Hurricane Ida to Memphis,” said Tiffany Davis. “We’ve been here for a week with my sister and we’re not sure when we’re going back. Our house has some flood damage.”

GATES ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN AT DELTA FAIR & MUSIC FESTIVAL!! 🎢🎟🎯🍗🎇 First up on our list of attractions we have the Aquatic... Posted by Delta Fair & Music Festival on Friday, September 3, 2021

But the family is making the most of their time here.

“We rode some rides,” said 12-year-old Sidney Davis. “That was pretty fun.”

“I’ve done so many of them, I can’t even name all the one’s I’ve done,” said 6-year-old Avery Capocaccia.

No matter the reason, hundreds of folks came out for the first day of the fair. Meantime, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Organizers are following CDC guidelines and the county mask mandate for indoor buildings.

“Our ride company has hand sanitizing stations at every ride. They are cleaning the rides every couple of hours,” said Jan Hamilton, director of the Delta Agri-Business.

Some chose to wear masks at all times, others did not. Overall, folks said they feel safe.

“I feel great!” said Stevens. “I haven’t seen anyone get too close to me. It hasn’t been too crowded.”

“It’s not very crowded,” said Tiffany Davis. “It’s outdoors. We’re all vaccinated, everyone over 12. We’re being cautious.”