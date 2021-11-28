x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

It's almost time for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

The 2021 marathon will be the 20th year for the big event.
Credit: WATN
St. Jude Marathon 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being virtual for 2020, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon is back for 2021.

Saturday, December 7th, participants will have two options on how they want to join in: in-person and virtual. There are different distance options to choose from:

  • Complete a marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K on race day
  • 2-Race Distance Challenge: complete two distances (marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K) in the months leading up to and on race day 
  • 4-Race Distance Challenge: complete every distance (marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K) in the months leading up to and on race day. 

These COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for all participants, guests, volunteers, and partners:

  • Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered between Wednesday, Dec. 1- Friday, Dec. 3
  • Wear a mask during the following:

    • Health & Fitness Expo

    • Platinum Premier Welcome Party

    • VIP Reception

    • St. Jude Heroes Pasta Party

    • St. Jude Heroes Hospitality

    • Other event weekend activities as required by event officials

  • Be free of COVID-19 symptoms within 10 days of attending St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

You can find more detailed information online.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the hospital's biggest single-day fundraising event. Last year, the all-virtual event raised $7.5 million. The goal for this year's event's historic 20th anniversary was set at $9 million, but St. Jude Heroes and generous donors have rallied together and are already on pace to surpass that goal and reach $12 million, nearly $5 million growth year over year.

To donate to St. Jude or to find out ways you can help fundraise, you can go to St. Jude's website.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Downtown Memphis Commission kicked off the holiday season with the big Christmas Tree Lighting