It's almost time for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

The 2021 marathon will be the 20th year for the big event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being virtual for 2020, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon is back for 2021.

Saturday, December 7th, participants will have two options on how they want to join in: in-person and virtual. There are different distance options to choose from:

Complete a marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K on race day

2-Race Distance Challenge: complete two distances (marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K) in the months leading up to and on race day

4-Race Distance Challenge: complete every distance (marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K) in the months leading up to and on race day.

These COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for all participants, guests, volunteers, and partners:

Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered between Wednesday, Dec. 1- Friday, Dec. 3

Wear a mask during the following: Health & Fitness Expo Platinum Premier Welcome Party VIP Reception St. Jude Heroes Pasta Party St. Jude Heroes Hospitality Other event weekend activities as required by event officials

Be free of COVID-19 symptoms within 10 days of attending St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

You can find more detailed information online.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the hospital's biggest single-day fundraising event. Last year, the all-virtual event raised $7.5 million. The goal for this year's event's historic 20th anniversary was set at $9 million, but St. Jude Heroes and generous donors have rallied together and are already on pace to surpass that goal and reach $12 million, nearly $5 million growth year over year.

To donate to St. Jude or to find out ways you can help fundraise, you can go to St. Jude's website.