It's almost time for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being virtual for 2020, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon is back for 2021.
Saturday, December 7th, participants will have two options on how they want to join in: in-person and virtual. There are different distance options to choose from:
- Complete a marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K on race day
- 2-Race Distance Challenge: complete two distances (marathon, half marathon, 10K, or 5K) in the months leading up to and on race day
- 4-Race Distance Challenge: complete every distance (marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K) in the months leading up to and on race day.
These COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for all participants, guests, volunteers, and partners:
- Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered between Wednesday, Dec. 1- Friday, Dec. 3
- Wear a mask during the following:
Health & Fitness Expo
Platinum Premier Welcome Party
VIP Reception
St. Jude Heroes Pasta Party
St. Jude Heroes Hospitality
Other event weekend activities as required by event officials
Be free of COVID-19 symptoms within 10 days of attending St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
You can find more detailed information online.
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the hospital's biggest single-day fundraising event. Last year, the all-virtual event raised $7.5 million. The goal for this year's event's historic 20th anniversary was set at $9 million, but St. Jude Heroes and generous donors have rallied together and are already on pace to surpass that goal and reach $12 million, nearly $5 million growth year over year.
To donate to St. Jude or to find out ways you can help fundraise, you can go to St. Jude's website.