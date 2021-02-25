It's time to walk against gun violence again

MEMPHIS, Tenn —
The second unity walk against gun violence will be held this weekend in Whitehaven.
The walk on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Hillcrest High School at 4184 Graceland Drive.
Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. and will cover 1.4 miles.
Organizers are hoping the walk will bring attention to the sharp rise in gun violence in Memphis and Shelby County.
In 2020, Memphis Police states that there was a record of 332 homicides that occurred in the city.
“We know that this is the year of COVID for the last 12 months, and it has affected all of our families, and all of us have made various sacrifices. We're trying as best we can to preserve life and reduce the strain on hospitals trying to repair our economy. But another fallout from this last 12 months, which had been unlike any before, has been its impact on balance and the rate of violence and what's happened in our neighborhoods and our communities,” says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
About 5-hundred people gathered at the Memphis Medical Center for a unity walk last November.