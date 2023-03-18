Jeghetto and the 'Superheroes Puppet Parade' marched down Beale Street

Jeghetto is a Memphis puppeteer who said that puppetry is "the ultimate story telling medium."

Famous puppeteer "Jeghetto" and his youth crew displayed their puppeteering talents earlier today on Beale Street.

The "Superheroes Puppet Parade" ran from Fourth to Second and then to Handy Park on Saturday.

"When you see live actors, you could have issues with that person, but to have someone focus on in inanimate object where you can't project anything onto it but what they are experiencing — that's the magic of it," he said.

After the parade Jeghetto performed puppet shows for everyone in attendance.