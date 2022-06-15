Juneteenth 2022: Here are the events taking place in Memphis

There are numerous events and festivals happening across Memphis this weekend to commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

There are many events scheduled across Memphis to commemorate Juneteenth. Here's our list:

When: June 18-19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Health Sciences Park, Madison Ave. & S. Dunlap St.

When: June 18, 10 a.m.

Where: Health Sciences Park, Madison Ave. & S. Dunlap St.

When: June 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Beale Street Landing, 25 Riverside Dr.

When: June 17, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Fourth Bluff Park, N. Front St.

When: June 18, 7 a.m.

Where: Mud Island Park

When: June 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd.

When: June 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: The Grizzlies Center at M.A.M., 2107 Ball Rd.

When: June 18, 2-6:30 p.m.

Where: 1551 Bridgewater Rd., Cordova

When: June 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lawn of the Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central Ave.