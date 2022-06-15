x
Juneteenth

Juneteenth 2022: Here are the events taking place in Memphis

There are numerous events and festivals happening across Memphis this weekend to commemorate Juneteenth.
Credit: scoutori - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Events are set to take place all across Memphis this week to observe Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in America.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

There are many events scheduled across Memphis to commemorate Juneteenth. Here's our list:

Memphis Juneteenth Festival

When: June 18-19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Health Sciences Park, Madison Ave. & S. Dunlap St.

Juneteenth Freedom Walk/Run

When: June 18, 10 a.m.

Where: Health Sciences Park, Madison Ave. & S. Dunlap St.

Juneteenth Gala and Festival Weekend

When: June 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Beale Street Landing, 25 Riverside Dr.

Rhymes on the River: Juneteenth Poetry Slam

When: June 17, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Fourth Bluff Park, N. Front St.

Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Ride

When: June 18, 7 a.m. 

Where: Mud Island Park

Third Annual Juneteenth Shop Black Festival

When: June 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd.

Juneteenth Jr. NBA Grizzlies 3v3 Tournament

When: June 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: The Grizzlies Center at M.A.M., 2107 Ball Rd.

Feeding the Root Grows Juneteenth Wellness Market

When: June 18, 2-6:30 p.m.

Where: 1551 Bridgewater Rd., Cordova

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Freedom

When: June 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lawn of the Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central Ave.

Do you have an event that you think should be added to this list? Send us an email at news@abc24.com.

