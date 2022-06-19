x
Juneteenth

Get ready for a musical Juneteenth celebration at MoSH

‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Freedom’ will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, on the lawn of the Pink Palace Museum.
Credit: scoutori - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is ready to celebrate Juneteenth with a celebration on the lawn of the Pink Palace Museum.

‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Freedom’ will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022. The two-hour event will feature the African Jazz Ensemble led by Ekpe Abito – a 10-piece band which has been playing together for more than four decades, incorporating African influences into traditional jazz, soul, and R&B.

There will be finger foods and refreshments, as well as a cash bar. There will be some seating, but guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Memphis community to honor Black freedom from slavery and commemorate this important milestone,” says Michele Arquette-Palermo, Director of Community Engagement for the Museum. “Being able to feature the African Jazz Ensemble, with their vibrant beat, will make this a celebration for Memphis.”

More information and ticket information about Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Freedom can be found at the website MoshMemphis.com.

