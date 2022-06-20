x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Juneteenth

Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, on the day's importance

Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, celebrated the national holiday with a special walk in Texas.
Credit: AP
Opal Lee, center, cheers as the Juneteenth flag is raised at Fort Worth City Hall at the conclusion of the 2022 Opal's Walk for Freedom on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Fort Worth. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 95-year-old Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, celebrated the national holiday, and the hard work that brought it about, during the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Walk Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Juneteenth honors the time it took word of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach enslaved black people in Texas.

ABC24 spoke with Lee about the important moment.

“Finally came June the 19th. When General Gordon Granger made his way to Galveston with several thousand black troops. And they spread out all over the place, telling folks that the slaves were free. And when they learned they were free. They started celebrating. And we've been celebrating ever since,” said Lee.

Lee and her family worked for more than 25 years for national recognition so that the whole nation can celebrate freedom on June 19th.

RELATED: 'Stop killing each other' | Memphis activist reflects on Black Lives Matter protests on Juneteenth

RELATED: Juneteenth events across US highlight community, history

RELATED: 29th Memphis Juneteenth Festival focuses on educating youth on freedom

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

29th Memphis Juneteenth Festival focuses on educating youth on freedom