Keep Tennessee Beautiful encourages 'trashercising' throughout March

The exercise and litter clean-up combination is one way the organization is celebrating 'Keep Tennessee Beautiful' month.

TENNESSEE, USA — Throughout the month of March, Keep Tennessee Beautiful is hoping an activity called ‘trashercising’ will get people outside, moving and making their neighborhoods cleaner.

It's just like it sounds; a combination of exercising while cleaning up trash along your route.

Aubrey Preston of Leiper's Fork came up with the idea. Now, it's a statewide campaign.

“I was at the gym one day watching people work hard on exercise machines around me. The thought crossed my mind, 'what if we could harness all this energy and do something good with it?'" she said. "So we started Trashercise, and it’s been very effective for our community. We’re honored the state of Tennessee has decided to adopt Trashercise and do something big with it."