MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A back-to-school bash today to make sure kids are healthy as they start the new school year.

Well Child hosted wellness checks today at Main Event.

Students could get their annual in-school and sports physicals and have their hearing and vision tested.

As a bonus, each kid got a free hour of play at Main Event.