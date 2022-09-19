Cazateatro's 'Latin Fest' set for Saturday

The Courtyard at Overton Square will host concessions, Latin American food, music and more with free admission.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fun and gamily-friendly experiences that highlight the cultures of Latin America are what nonprofit organization Cazateatro hopes to offer Memphis with their 2022 "Latin Fest" event Sept. 24.

The Courtyard at Overton Square will host concessions, Latin American food, music and cultural items that will be available for purchase. Dances and information about Hispanic and Latinx cultures will be demonstrated at the Square.

Admission to "Latin Fest" is free and festivities run from noon to 6 p.m.

Cazateatro has not revealed what performers will be at this year's event, but in the past they have brought Opera Memphis, Salsa Memphis, SambaFusion (Nashville) and Revolfusion to the Square.

Aiming to build a "unifying cultural bridge for our community through the arts," Cazateatro stresses "the importance of bilingualism and the richness of diverse cultures."

Outside of the festival, the nonprofit offers several educational and cultural events, which include bilingual plays, festivals, parades, workshops and other artistic performances.

"Enthusiastic actors" and other performing artits, volunteers and community sponsors make these events possible.