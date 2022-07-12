x
Events

Lil Uzi Vert announced as special guest for Yo Gotti's Birthday Bash Friday

Credit: AP
Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, Friday, Sep. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Yo Gotti announced Tuesday that fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert will be the surprise guest for his eight annual Yo Gotti and Friends' Birthday Bash at the FedExForum Friday.

"This is strictly for my city, Memphis," Yo Gotti said in a video announcing Lil Uzi as the special guest.

The concert is set for Friday, and tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” the Memphis native said in a news release. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedEx Forum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”

Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods in Philadelphia, attracted mainstream attention following the release of his debut single Money Longer in 2016. 

He was featured on the hit Migos single Bad and Boujee in 2016.

In previous years, special guests for Birthday Bash included Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Boosie Badazz, Master P, NLE Choppa, and more.

The last time Birthday Bash was held was 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The tradition first started in 2013 and moved to FedExFroum in 2017.

