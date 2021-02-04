Limited spots left for IRONMAN event in Memphis

IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis, which takes place October 2 at Shelby Farms Park, includes a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride, and 13.1 mile run.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Do you have what it takes to be an IRONMAN competitor? You can find out by taking part in an IRONMAN event in Memphis this fall.

IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis, which is sponsored by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is set for Saturday, October 2, 2021. It begins with a 1.2 mile swim in Hyde Lake at Shelby Farms Park, continues with a 56 mile bike ride that swings into Fayette County, and ends with a half marathon (13.1 miles) run through Shelby Farms Park.

Here's how IRONMAN describes the course:

"This 1.2-mile spectator-friendly swim course begins on the northeast side of Hyde Lake and ends just in front of Hyde Lake Boat House. With the perimeter surrounded by a paved walkway, your family and friends are sure to spot you throughout your time in the water!

As you exit Shelby Farms Park, the single loop, 56-mile bike course offers plenty of scenery along the way. Ride through the rolling hills and embrace the southern charm as you ride out into Fayette County and back into Shelby Farms Park.

The 2 loop, 13.1 mile run within Shelby Farms Park will bring you around Hyde Lake and onto the popular Chickasaw Trail. While you’re running through the rolling and well-shaded trail, you’ll have lots of support along the way with ample spots for your family and friends to cheer you on!"

To view the rules, click here. There are a limited number of spots available. Click here to register.

