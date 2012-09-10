Market to offer local art and vintage goods is coming to the Memphis Museum of Science and History

The Memphis Modern Market at MoSH begins on August 6th, and continues through October 10th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) proudly announces an exciting new series of weekend-long markets.

The Memphis Modern Market at MoSH will feature work by artists from Memphis and surrounding areas over six weekends during the next three months. Admission to the Market is free. Free admission does not include MoSH exhibits, planetarium shows and movies.

The Memphis Modern Market at MoSH begins on August 6th, and continues through October 10th. The Market will be held in the lobby, mezzanine, and Bodine Exhibit Hall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each weekend over three months.

In many ways similar to the classic Pink Palace Crafts Fair put on by the Museum each year, the Memphis Modern Market will also feature modern and less traditional arts, such as floral arrangements and curated vintage.

Visitors can expect to see traditional art, such as painting, prints, and ceramics as well as jewelry, florals, candles, baked goods, and a range of other locally made and curated goods.

“MoSH is a cultural center located in the middle of the city, which makes it a prime location for a series of art markets. We will have something for everyone, and I am hoping to bring our community together to explore the range of talent Memphis holds,” says Emily Dunn, Director of the Memphis Modern Market. “Shoppers will find unique locally made goods and have the chance to meet the people behind the work as well.”

MEMPHIS MODERN MARKET DATES:

August 6-8

August 13-15

September 3-5

September 10-12

October 1-3

October 8-10

MARKET HOURS

Friday: 5pm - 8pm (Preview Shop)

Saturday: 10:30am - 5pm