The 36th annual Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival starts Wednesday, April 19, and runs through Sunday, April 23.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 36th year, Africa in April will bring awareness to the culture of African nations. This year, the festival is celebrating Rwanda.

The event starts Wednesday, April 19, with a Business and Entrepreneurs Luncheon. The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.