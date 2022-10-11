Memphis Brewfest returns to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday

The biggest craft beer festival in the Mid-South returns Saturday, Oct. 15, with more than 100 beers, ciders and seltzers on tap.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Brewfest, the largest beer, cider and seltzer festival in the Mid-South, makes its return to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday, October 15 for its 12th year.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the field at Liberty Stadium, featuring more than 50 craft breweries from across the United States, including several Memphis breweries.

Beer lovers can enter the field at Liberty Stadium through the tunnel for a $45 general admissions ticket, which also includes unlimited samples, food from local vendors, and all day access to music and games.

The $100 VIP ticket will gain entry to the Memphis Tigers locker room, VIP-only beers, and catered food.