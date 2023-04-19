Memphis dance team to host "Say No to Drugs" street dance battle

The Pinkerettes dance team will host the event Saturday, April 22.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Pinkerettes dance team will host the "Say No to Drugs" street dance battle event Saturday, April 22.

This is the third year the team has put on the event. There will be food, cash giveaways, special guest speakers and more activities. Owner and director of the Pinkerettes, Laquisha Waddell, says dance teams from all over the country traveling to Memphis to participate at the event.

Waddell also says the group will hold a special tribute to Memphis' own rap queen Lola Mitchell, a.k.a. Gangster Boo, who passed in January.

Tickets to the event cost $20 at the door. Kids under 4-years-old can get in free. Doors open at 4 p.m. at the Legacy Impact Community Resource Center at 2285 Frayser Boulevard.